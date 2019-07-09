Mauritius: Launching of Bachelor of Nursing (Top Up)

The Bachelor of Nursing (Top Up), aiming to upskill a Diploma to an internationally recognised and high-quality degree, was launched on 04 July 2019 by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, at Polytechnics Mauritius, Pamplemousses. The initiative is a joint collaboration of Polytechnics Mauritius and La Trobe University, Australia.

In her address, the Minister recalled that the National Diploma in Nursing launched in 2018 presently has five cohorts of around 300 nursing students. Polytechnics Mauritius, she said is crossing another milestone in elevating nursing education in Mauritius with the launch of the Bachelor of Nursing. She pointed out that upskilling the population in specific areas of need such as nursing, elevating the level and quality of education and training, and providing multiple pathways for higher learning encapsulate the guiding principle of Government's determination to set up Polytechnics Mauritius.

Government, she said is investing massively in the health sector so as to create an environment that enables medical practitioners to provide comprehensive care to individuals, families and communities in a range of appropriate settings. She also highlighted the need for pathways onto higher learning that will facilitate the upskilling of health practitioners to move ahead in their careers.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun further stated that alongside a good education and training system, it is equally important to build the confidence of nurses to develop additional competencies, embrace new ways of working and deploy innovative methods of service delivery.

Speaking about the education system, she cautioned that it should not be seen as a tick box exercise but rather imparting skills and competencies that are fitting to the purpose. We must be innovative in maximising the potential of the working population to meet the population's needs and provide choices for when and where people can access the quality of healthcare they require, she added.