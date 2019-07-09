Eritrea: Embassy of PRC Organizes Symposium

Asmara — The Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China has organized a symposium on 6 July at the Embassy premises in connection with the 6th anniversary of the "One Belt One Road" Initiative. The objective of the symposium was to enhance mutual understanding and practical cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Yang Zigang said that in the past six years the influence of the Belt and Road Initiative has been growing fast with greater participation from all sides and achieving commendable results.

Indicating that the cooperation between Eritrea and China is growing in the sectors of agriculture, health, education energy, infrastructure, information as well as culture and sports, Ambassador Yang said that Eritrea's strategic location makes it good partner in the Belt and Road initiative.

At the symposium Chinese Mining Companies engaged in Eritrea gave briefing on their activities in Eritrea as well as activities related with the Belt and Road initiative.

Various representatives of ministries and Government institutions also gave briefing on the overall policies of the Eritrean Government, opportunity and challenge of Eritrea -China cooperation as well as on the investment potential in Eritrea and future prospect.

The Belt and Road Initiative proposed in 2013 by the Chinese Government was aimed to advance economic policy coordination among countries, and promote orderly and free flow of economic factors, efficient allocation of resources as well as integration of markets so as to create an open, inclusive and balanced regional economic cooperation that benefits all and uphold the global free trade system and the open world economy.