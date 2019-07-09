Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting of NUEW

Asmara — The Executive Board of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) conducted six months activity assessment meeting on 6 and 7 July. The meeting was attended by representatives of the union from the six regions.

The Executive Board held extensive discussion on the reports presented by the branches of the union in the regions and adopted recommendations and resolutions including on significance of strengthening organizational capacity, developing vocational and political capacity of women, contribution of women in the economic sector, ensuring health service provision among others.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women called on members in general and members of the executive committee in particular to strengthen participation in the effort being exerted to empower women.

Indicating that vision of the NUEW is to ensure gender equality of women, Ms. Tekea said that that requires conscious and diligent participation.

Awareness raising campaign on blood donation

Barentu, 8 July 2019- Awareness raising campaign on the importance of blood donation has been conducted in Tesenei.

The Chairman of Voluntary Blood Donors Association brand in Tesenei sub-zone, Mr. Gebremeskel Embaye said that the awareness raising program has increased the understanding of the public on the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives. Mr. Gebremeskel also said that the objective of the awareness campaign was to strengthen effort for matching the supply and demand of blood in the health facilities.

Indicating that voluntary blood donation is the main benefactor in saving lives, Mr. Franco Kubaba, D. G. of Social Service in the Gash Barka region, called on the society to strengthen contribution taking into consideration that blood donation has no side-effect beyond saving lives.

The administrator of the Tesenai sub-zone, Mr. Seyum Gebreyesus on his part said that voluntary blood donation requires increased awareness of the public and called for sustainable awareness raising programs.

According to report, the residents of Tesenai sub-zone have extended financial support with the objective to reinforce the activity of the voluntary blood donors association.