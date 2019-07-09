Zimbabwe: Council to Adopt New Lease System

Harare City Council is in the process of migrating to a new lease management system for all its properties to plug revenue leakages.

In the past, the city was using the BIQ system which it abandoned some months back.

The move is expected to rake in more revenue, as those with leases that are in arrears are supposed to clear their debts before being registered into the new system.

In a statement, town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango advised people occupying council properties to visit the city offices and register.

"We request our clients to visit our offices at evaluation and estate division at Rowan Martin to register and update their details," he said.

"Clients are requested to bring their current lease agreements, as well as lease addendums where appropriate, to facilitate the registration process into the new system."

Eng Chisango said all accounts in arrears should be cleared by July 15 to avoid facing lease termination.

"All accounts in arrears to be settled by the 15th of July, 2019," he said. "Non-compliance with the contents of this notice shall be deemed as a lack of interest.

"Thereafter, those with expired leases, as well as those whose accounts are in salary arrears or have not been regularised will have their leases terminated without further notice.

"Eviction from such land or premises will follow thereafter with resultant costs of eviction and recovery of rental arrears being borne by defaulting tenants."

The move comes after council regained control of Carter and Paget Houses in Mbare, 10 years after it lost them to an infamous violent outfit called Chipangano.