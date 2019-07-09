Congo-Kinshasa: Relief After Conviction of Warlord

Kinshasa — HUMAN rights groups have welcomed the conviction of a rebel leader responsible for war offences and crimes against humanity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has convicted Bosco Ntaganda (aged 46) after a trial that began in September 2015.

He has been found guilty of all 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity, including enlisting and conscripting child soldiers, rape and sexual slavery.

"We can only hope that today's verdict provides some consolation to those affected by the grotesque crimes perpetrated by Ntaganda and paves the way for his victims and their families to finally obtain a measure of justice and reparations," said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's regional director.

Nyanyuki said following the conviction, the 2 123 victims in the case against Ntaganda could eventually begin the process of reparations for the harm inflicted upon them.

Infamously known as the Terminator, Rwandan-born Ntaganda was the so-called Chief of Military Operations in the rebel group known as the Union of Congolese Patriots, which operates north of the country.

Thomas Lubanga, another high-ranking member of the group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2012.