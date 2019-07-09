Sudan: SWTU Welcomes Agreement of TMC and FFC

Khartoum — The Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Federation, has announced commend and blessing for the agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, that came as a result of a serious dialogue, which is considered a civilized approach that was carried on a platform that has beared the objectives of the revolution on which the SWTU sees a significant shift towards meeting the requirements of the transitional period.

in a statement issued Monday SWTU has called for speeding up the completion of the terms of the agreement with regard to the formation of mechanisms of governance, pointing to the need to involve and represent all components of the political and factional society in the mechanisms of governance to reach consensus on issues and the problems of the country, and to work for finding the solutions.

SWTU has also called for giving priority to correcting the course of the economy, giving people livelihood the due concern, and to encourage the productive sectors by providing requirement for the production and its improvement.

SWTU has pointed in its statement that the country is going through delicate circumstances that require renunciation of disagreement and fanaticism, hoping that all Sudanese society will turn to hard work and national spirit to move the country to new horizons of development and peace until the principles of freedom and justice are realized.

Meanwhile, SWTU has paid tribute to the stance of the armed forces, and its alignation with the people with high professionalism that preserved the country's security.