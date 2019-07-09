Cameroon-Zimbabwe Cooperation - Land Policy, Security Issues On the Spotlight

A study mission from the Zimbabwe National Defence University is in the country for various concerns.

A visiting delegation from the Zimbabwe National Defence University has been briefed on the 1974 land ordinances in Cameroon which are currently undergoing a reform prescribed by the President of the Republic. This was made on Tuesday, July 3, 2019 during a meeting granted to the delegation by the Minister of State Property, Surveys and Land Tenure, Henri Eyebe Ayissi, on the theme "Land Policy and National Security Concerns in Cameroon." The Zimbabwean delegation which consists of 25 persons (eight senior staff and 17 trainees) is headed by Brigade General Christopher Sibanda. Trainees at the university course are from countries such as China, Tanzania, Zambia, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Brigade General Christopher Sibanda said the Zimbabwe National Defence University trains officers in strategic issues. The current delegation is undertaking a one-year course at the university on national security. Part of the course, Brigade General Sibanda said is to visit different countries to understand their social, economic, political and military aspects in order to deepen their students understanding on what happens in other countries. According to Brigade General Sibanda, the issue of land is an important aspect when it comes to national security. He underscored that they are out to learn from Cameroon's experience on land management and share the little they know. Minister Henri Eyebe Ayissi said it was an occasion to share experiences and capacity building on several areas in the land sector especially given that Cameroon has experienced several years of border conflicts with Nigeria in the Bakassi Peninsula, and land issues were at the heart of the Zimbabwe National Liberation Movement and the Guerrillas in the 1970s.