South Africa: The Agricultural Value-Chain and the Climate Crisis

analysis

What effect does the climate crisis have on the agricultural value-chain? This year, its effect has been mixed, but that may not be true in future seasons

The effects of the changing climate, which is, of course, a global challenge, have been felt in Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia in the recent past. This has been through erratic rainfalls and more frequent occurrences of droughts and floods.

For countries whose economies are largely dependent on agricultural fortunes, the impact of climate change has largely been felt through smaller harvests, poorer grazing conditions for livestock and ultimately food price inflation.

However, less discussed but equally important is the impact of climate change on value-chain industries such as agricultural inputs and equipment providers, agricultural financiers, and food processing companies, amongst others.

We are witnessing this in South Africa, albeit thus far at a fairly marginal scale. To single out one industry - the agricultural equipment - its performance has been subdued since the start of the year. There are a number of factors that have led to this trend, but chief amongst them is the poor performance of agricultural production, which is caused by unfavourable weather conditions.

When the 2018/19 summer...