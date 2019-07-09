South Africa: 11 Gang Members Wanted for Murder, Attempted Murder Nabbed in Gauteng

Eleven gang members wanted for murder and attempted murder were arrested in Katlehong on Monday, according to Gauteng police.

Police who made the arrests also confiscated six firearms and 160 rounds of live ammunition.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, a gang of armed men ambushed and opened fire on four men who were standing next to a Toyota Conquest in Emlotheni informal settlement in Katlehong.

"One of the victims died at the scene, two men were taken to hospital for serious conditions. The fourth victim managed to run away. An Ekurhuleni metropolitan police officer who saw the suspects fleeing from the scene gave chase and apprehended one of the suspects. More police officers responded and the second suspect was spotted.

"The suspect then started shooting at the police as they were approaching him and police returned fire. He was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard. An unlicensed firearm was later recovered."

Masondo said a search for the remaining suspects led police to Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus on Monday, where nine hostel dwellers were found in one of the rooms.

"Upon searching the suspects and combing the room, police found five unlicensed firearms and 160 rounds of ammunition, which included an AK47 rifle, shotgun, Taurus 9mm pistol and revolver firearm.

"The suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Investigation is under way to establish if these suspects can be linked to other serious and violent crimes, including the recent murders at the hostels in Ekurhuleni."

Masondo said the weapons would be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended both the SA Police Service and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department member for their work and believes the arrests and recovery of firearms will help to resolve other cases.

During Operation Okae Molao in the Vaal last month, Mawela told News24: "Ekurhuleni generates more murder cases in Gauteng and we can't continue collecting bodies there. I am pleased that we are continuing to confiscate guns in Ekurhuleni.

