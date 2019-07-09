Nigeria: Politicians Making Reconciliation Difficult - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has raised the alarm that the attempt by Nigerians politicians to use ethno-religious divisiveness is dangerous.

According to the vice president, the political elite make reconciliation quite difficult as they feed on hate.

He spoke in Lagos yesterday at the 80th birthday ceremony of former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba and the launch of his autobiography entitled "Battle Lines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics".

He said part of the damage those politicians had done to the polity was mistrust among the populace.

"The attempt by political elite to always use religious and ethnic divisiveness is dangerous. They make reconciliation quite difficult because they feed on hate. The challenge before us now as a country is to be able to recognise evil and wickedness. This we can defeat with unity of purpose," Osinbajo said.

A national leader of the ruling APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said it had become expedient for Nigerians and members of the political class to find a common ground.

He said the choice of broom as the symbol of the APC was in recognition of the need to have unity in diversity.

According to Tinubu, "Instead of us having unity in diversity, what we have now is diversity in unity."

Former Head of State General Abdusalami Abubakar, who chaired the event, urged Nigerians to close ranks, eschew bitterness and form a common front in order to confront the current security challenges and others.

A former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Babagana Kingibe, said no section of the country is useless and that all must work together especially in building trust.