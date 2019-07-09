South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest Eleven (11) Murder Suspects Who Were Found With Over 160 Assorted Rounds of Ammunition and Six Unlicensed Firearms in a Hostel

press release

Police arrested eleven (11) suspects and recovered over 160 assorted rounds of ammunition and six (6) unlicensed firearms following the murder and two attempted murders in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, 07 July 2019.

It is alleged that a gang of armed men shot at four men who were standing next to a Toyota Conquest in Katlehong, Emlotheni Informal Settlement on Sunday, 07 July 2019. One of the victims died at the scene, two were taken to hospital in a serious condition and the fourth victim managed to run away. An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Officer who saw the suspects fleeing from the scene gave chase and apprehended one of the suspects. More police officers responded and the second suspect was spotted. The suspect started shooting at the police as they were approaching him and police returned fire. He was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard and an unlicensed firearm was recovered.

The search for the remaining suspects led the police to Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus on Monday, 08 July 2019. Nine (9) hostel dwellers were found in one of the rooms. Upon searching the suspects and the room, police found five (5) unlicensed firearms and over one hundred and sixty (160) live ammunition of AK47, shotgun, Torus 9mm and revolvers.

The suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Investigation is underway to establish if these suspects can be linked to other serious and violent crimes, including the recent murders at the hostels in Ekurhuleni. The firearms will also be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended both the SAPS and EMPD members for the diligent work and believes these arrests and recovery of firearms will help in resolving lots of cases, particularly in Ekurhuleni.