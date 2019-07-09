8 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Hawks Arrest Two Men for Attempted Bribery

Two men aged 32 and 37 were arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer in Seshego on Friday.

The suspects who are currently on bail for a case of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle allegedly approached the investigating officer attached to Vehicle Crime Investigating unit in Seshego and promised R2000 bribe for the release of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The suspects were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit. This is the fourth incident in less than six months where our police officers displayed their loyalty by being incorruptible.

Both suspects will appear at the Seshego Magistrate's Court today to face corruption charges.

