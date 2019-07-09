South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Alleged Bribery Attempt

press release

Two suspects aged 32 and 55 will appear at the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court today following their arrest on Friday for allegedly attempting to bribe an investigating officer with R25 000. This is the second bribery attempt made on this case, this time to recover the second Ford Ranger, one of two which were seized in February during an operation at a plot in Hartbeesfontein.

The said operation reportedly culminated in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of two Ford Rangers, police issued armour plates, some quantity of gold concentrate and copper cables valued at a substantial amount. A few days after the seizure of the vehicles, Anton Louis Tite (41) attempted to bribe the investigator by paying R10 000 to have his Ford Ranger handed back to him. He was immediately arrested.

An operation was arranged which led to the arrest of the suspect, upon paying the R25 000. They are facing a charge of corruption.