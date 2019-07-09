Sudan: Al-Tawil - Presence of Armed Forces in Interim Period Is Essential

Khartoum — Chairman of the Coalition National Liberals, Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, pointed out the existence of military men in the political arena is important in the transitional period toward guaranteeing security and stability of the homeland.

In a statement to SUNA, Al-Tawil said that the Armed Forces is a major partner in the revolution together with the Forces of Freedom and Change, stressing the Armed Force presence will pave the way for the constitutional legitimacy in the coming period after termination of the transitional period.