8 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Tawil - Presence of Armed Forces in Interim Period Is Essential

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the Coalition National Liberals, Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, pointed out the existence of military men in the political arena is important in the transitional period toward guaranteeing security and stability of the homeland.

In a statement to SUNA, Al-Tawil said that the Armed Forces is a major partner in the revolution together with the Forces of Freedom and Change, stressing the Armed Force presence will pave the way for the constitutional legitimacy in the coming period after termination of the transitional period.

Sudan

Ambassador Dahab Receives Arab Parliament Delegation

The caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omer Dahab, received in his office Monday… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.