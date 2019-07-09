Sudan: Al - Gazera Workers - Agreement Proofs Genius of Sudanese People

Medeni — The Deputy Head of al- Gazera Workers' Trade Union, Kamal Mahmoud al- Na'agr stressed that the agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Chage has proved genius and awareness of the Sudanese people the leader of other nations.

In statement to SUNA al- Na'agr , the Secretary General of the Workers Union, Hafiz Murghani have announced the support of the workers to the agreement.

Meanwhile, the Finance Secretary of the union, Dr. Sumia Kubar has described the agreement as a model for political practice, announcing the welcoming of the agreement by all sectors of the union.