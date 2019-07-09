8 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: The Presence of Military - Men During Transitional Period Is Significance - Al-Taweil

Khartoum — Head of Liberal Patriotic Independents Group Othman Al- Taweil said the existence of military-men in the political arena was significance during the transitional period.

He said the existence was importance in the sense that they would grantee preservation of security and stability in the country.

AL Tawei pointed out to the great role played by Sudan Armed forces and other regular forces regarding their aligned to the "Popular Revolution" and their responsive to revolutionaries' demands.

He explained in a press statement to SUNA that Armed forces was a key partner in the regime change with the revolutionary forces.

He added that their existence would prepare for the constitutional legitimacy after the end of the transitional period and handing over of power to the people through fair and transparent elections.

AL Taweil assured that the neutrality of military men would grantee the acceptance of parties to the result of upcoming election based on the fact that the army men have no political affiliation and their belonging first and last was for the country.

