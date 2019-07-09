Sudan Youth Initiative Affirms Importance of Discussing Youth Issues

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Independent Youth Initiative, Ali Ibrahim, pointed out that their priorities include exposing the youth issues in a plenary conference that discusses the issues of the youths in a scientific way, hoping that these issues will find effective solutions.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Monday, Ibrahim said that the initiative includes 32 political groups, movements and entities, indicating that the initiative is concerned with solution of the youth issues benefiting from their views in solving the national issues.

He announced that they are planning to launch an environment conservation campaign that begins in Khartoum and move to the other states.

Ibrahim has welcomed the agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change and congratulated the Sudanese people on the agreement.

Meanwhile, he said that the agreement provides a basis for realizing peace, development and stability, stressing the importance creating new concepts for the interim period for dealing with the current political situation and issuing a constitution that guarantees the rights and duties for all citizens.

He expressed hope that the upcoming government will be one of tasks and programs, indicating that they will forward a vision to the transitional government as contribution for solving the youth issues.