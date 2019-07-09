Sudan: NF Coordinative Body Announces Rejection to TMC-FFC Agreement

Khartoum — The National Forces(NF) coordinative body expressed its refusal to the recent agreement between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), affirming in press conference held at the popular congress party's head office in Khartoum Sunday evening that it has been excluded and it wasn't part of the negotiation and the agreement.

The leading figure at the NF coordinative body and General Secretary of the popular congress party , Dr. Ali Al-Haj confirmed that the sent clear message to head of the TMC in a meeting held with him that the NF coordinative body should also be part of the negotiation as the FFC, announcing rejection to the agreement which he labelled as bilateral.

He added that NF coordinative body also rejects TMC to be part of the negotiation and that the talks should be within the political forces themselves , calling political parties comprising the forces of freedom and change to directly negotiate in the names of their political parties.

Dr Al-Haj referred to shy meetings initiated by parties of freedom and change with popular congress party.

The NF coordinative body leading figure asked who will determine independency of persons who will assume ministerial posts in the council of ministers or seats of the sovereign council and he questioned again that if it appears that some figures have partisan affiliations will they be excluded as it was done for some TMC members when it was said they were Islamist officers and affiliated to the former regime.

Dr Al-Haj stressed the NF coordinative body rejection to all attempts of foreign interventions in the Sudan's affair.

The leading figure at the NF coordinative body , Mohamed Ali Al-Gazouli said if the agreement reopened for further dialogue it would be good nad if not, he warned that the NF would take suitable political stances according to the constitution and the law , disclosing that TMC and foreign initiatives viewing the forces of freedom and change as the sole representative of the revolution was wrong.

In the same context, the leading figure at NF coordinative body, Hassan Osman Reziq said the council of ministers , prime ministers and walis of states should be formed from non-partisan qualified persons and sharing the legislative council should be fair , welcoming the African mediation's proposal that formation of legislative council would be 50-50 between the forces of freedom and change and the other political forces.

Reziq called the transition government not to take decisions which are part of provision of the elected government such as writing the constitution , stressing that the interim period should not be period of revenge and that no state workers will be sacked or dismissed except by law.

He underlined that the NF desires a calm constructive transition period leading the country to a safe elections , solving Sudan's economic woes , lifting Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and distancing Sudan from blocs policies.