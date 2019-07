Khartoum — The Public Authority for Antiquities and museums will organize Tuesday at 9:30 am at Corinthia Hotel a symposium under the title 'Sudanese Museums: the Present and the Future', in collaboration with the National Committee for UNESCO will be attended by undersecretary of ministry of culture and tourism, Dr Garaham Abdul-Gadir.

A number of experts in museums and Antiquities will be participated in the symposium.