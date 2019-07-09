Sudan: SRA Says the Agreement Hasn't Addressed Key Issues

Khartoum — The leading figure at Sudan Renaissance Alliance(SRA) anad Political Secretary of Justice and Equality Movement- Dabajo faction , Nahar Osman Nahar said that the agreement reached between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and forces of freedom and change has not addressed the key issues of peace, war conflicts and refugees.

In a statement to SUNA , Nahar said the agreement was just a power-sharing deal in which the National Congress substituted by forces of freedom and change with the same tools and exclusive mentality of the center and with insensibility to issues of peace, war and Sudanese diversity, adding that the agreement focused on who and not on how to govern Sudan, which he called it a dilemma.

He stated that the deal was a power -sharing for circles who think made victory in the political battle and came with agenda without considering the huge diversity and basic issues.

The SRA leading figure said that this agreement reverse us to square worse than the April 11, 2019 square and that the deal was forged under international interventions and pressures, adding that it will be dangerous indicator to our unity and independence.

Nahar indicated that SRA supports the agreement because it ended state of a three-month long political tension which has negative economic, political, and social effects.