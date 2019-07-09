8 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Arab Parliament Delegation

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, met Monday at the Republican Palace with Arab Parliament delegation.

The delegation was chaired by the parliament's speaker, Dr. Meshaal Fahim Al-Salami, and members representing a number of Arab countries.

The TMC Chairman briefed the delegation on the developments and the situation in the country after the agreement that was reached between the TMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The meeting took place in the presence of the ambassador Omar Dahab.

Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament Speaker said in a press statement that the visit has come in the context of Arab parliament solidarity with Sudan's leadership and its people and aimed to blessings the agreement between the TMC and FFC.

AL Salami assured that the Arab parliament will press ahead in the plan of action it had started previously in support of Sudan, calling on the U.S. Administration and the Congress to lift Sudan's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

