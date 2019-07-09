8 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Mr. Yemane Gebreab Holds Talks With Sudanese TMC Chairman

Asmara — Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab today, 8 July met and held talks with leaders of the Transitional Military Council and leading members of Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change.

Mr. Yemane met and held talks with the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Let. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan as well as with the Deputy Chairman of the TMC focusing on the development of economic, social and security relations between Eritrea and the Sudan.

Mr. Yemane Gebreab also held talks with the leading members of the Forces for Freedom and Change of the Sudan. The two sides discussed on the opportunities and challenges on the transitional period and agreed to build strong cooperation on the basis of long standing solidarity between the two peoples.

