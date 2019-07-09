Namibia: Man Arrested At Walvis Over Dealing in Cocaine

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was arrested at Walvis Bay today for allegedly dealing in cocaine.

The police's crime investigations coordinator in Erongo, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said the suspect carried five plastic pouches with 10 grammes of cocaine powder in each when he was caught allegedly in the process of dealing in the drug. Each of the pouches is said to have a street market value of N$5 000.

The suspect was charged with possession and dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (9 July).