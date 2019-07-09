South Africa: Police Official and Accomplice Remanded in Custody for Alleged Extortion, and Corruption Over a R50 Million Bribe

press release

Sergeant Abdul Rahim (42) and Abdool Yameen Sadik (36) were remanded in custody at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday (today) for alleged extortion and corruption.

The duo and two other police officials who are still being sought by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation, allegedly forced a prominent Gauteng businessman in May this year, to pay them an amount of R50 million to avoid being arrested for an alleged fraud case against him. They ordered him to open all his bank accounts, and after noticing the balance, they compelled him to transfer R9,8 million into their bank account.

Investigations lead the team to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Both Sergeant Rahim and Sadik were arrested last week Thursday afternoon. The case has been postponed to next week Monday, 15 July 2019, for a formal bail application. Investigations are still continuing and more arrests are eminent.