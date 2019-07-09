Sudan: Ambassador Dahab Receives Arab Parliament Delegation

Khartoum — The caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omer Dahab, received in his office Monday the visiting Chairman of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishaal bin Fahad Al-Salami, and the accompanying delegation.

Ambassador Dahab has welcomed the delegation's visit when the country is surpassing an important stage in its political and social history.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al-Salami said that Sudan is a country of great contributions at the Arab and regional levels and playing an effective role in the keeping of security and peace in Africa.

He affirmed the Arab Parliament's support to the Sudanese people's will, affirming the parliament's confidence on the ability of Sudan to achieve progress and to confront the challenges.

He pledged to cooperate and coordinate with the Sudanese parliament in the coming period.