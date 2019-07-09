Tanzanian Media House Loses Five Journalists in Horror Car Crash

Seven people, among them five journalists from Azam Media Group, were on Monday killed in a road accident at Shelui area in Tanzania.

The accident occurred at 2:30am at Kizonzo, between Igunga (Tabora) and Shelui (Singida).

The accident, which left three other people with serious injuries, happened when the vehicle the journalists were travelling in collided head on with a lorry headed to Dar es Salaam.

THE DECEASED

The deceased and survivors were headed to Chato where they were scheduled to cover an event officiated by President John Pombe Magufuli on Tuesday.

The five journalists who died in the accident, according to a tweet by Azam Media, were cameramen Said Haji and Charles Wandwi, vision mixer Salim Mhando, sound technician Florence Ndibalema and broadcasting technician Silvanus Kasongo.

"Hawa ndiyo ndugu zetu waliotutoka leo kwa ajali ya gari iliyotokea leo katika eneo la Kizonzo katikati ya Sherui na Igunga. #RIPNduguZetu," read the tweet.