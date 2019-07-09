8 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzanian Media House Loses Five Journalists in Horror Car Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako

Seven people, among them five journalists from Azam Media Group, were on Monday killed in a road accident at Shelui area in Tanzania.

The accident occurred at 2:30am at Kizonzo, between Igunga (Tabora) and Shelui (Singida).

The accident, which left three other people with serious injuries, happened when the vehicle the journalists were travelling in collided head on with a lorry headed to Dar es Salaam.

THE DECEASED

The deceased and survivors were headed to Chato where they were scheduled to cover an event officiated by President John Pombe Magufuli on Tuesday.

The five journalists who died in the accident, according to a tweet by Azam Media, were cameramen Said Haji and Charles Wandwi, vision mixer Salim Mhando, sound technician Florence Ndibalema and broadcasting technician Silvanus Kasongo.

"Hawa ndiyo ndugu zetu waliotutoka leo kwa ajali ya gari iliyotokea leo katika eneo la Kizonzo katikati ya Sherui na Igunga. #RIPNduguZetu," read the tweet.

Tanzania

Afcon 2019 - Tanzania Sack Emmanuel Amuneke

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has relieved Emmanuel Amuneke of his job following the poor performance of the Taifa… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.