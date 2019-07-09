Namibia: Discrepancy Over German Crash Victims' Speed

Vehicle tracker readings of the speed of the Ford Ranger bakkie in which a family of German tourists were travelling at the coast when they were involved in a horrific crash near the end of 2014 delivered two readings, of which one was within the speed limit and the other was above the limit.

This came to light in the Swakopmund Regional Court on Monday, with the continuation of the trial of Jandre Dippenaar, who was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash in which six people were killed on the road between Henties Bay and Swakopmund on 29 December 2014.

Dippenaar is being prosecuted on six counts of murder and charges of fraud, reckless or negligent driving, and driving without a valid driver's licence in connection with the crash in which German citizens Alexandra Joschko (19), Markus Joschko (48) and Stephanie Joschko (49), Gobabis resident Dinah Pretorius (30), and Charlene Schoombe (24) and JC Horn (27) from Windhoek were killed.

Bernice Olivier, who manages the car rental company from which the Joschkos rented a bakkie from 19 to 29 December 2014, told the court on Monday that, based on readings from the company that fitted the vehicle with a GPS tracking device, the rental vehicle's last speed reading before the accident was 85 kilometres per hour.

According to a vehicle risk management report, which Olivier obtained from the tracker company, the Joschkos also did not exceed 100 km/h during all their driving in the 24 hours leading to the time of the accident, and that their average speed was calculated at 69 km/h.

Her testimony sits well with the prosecution, which is claiming the Joschkos were not to blame for the accident, and that Dippenaar had been speeding and driving recklessly at the time the fatal head-on collision between his vehicle and the German family's bakkie took place.

Dippenaar's defence counsel, Louis Botes, however reminded Olivier of another report - from the South African headquarters of the same tracking company - that indicated the Joschkos' bakkie had been travelling at 105 km/h before the accident.

Olivier argued that those were technical aspects that she could not answer.

Botes used this discrepancy to solidify his claim that, not only was the Joschko family driving in excess of the speed limit, but that they were possibly also driving in the wrong lane based on the fact that Europeans drive on the right-hand side of the road - and that this combination ultimately resulted in the fatal accident.

More witnesses will be called during this week.

The youngest member of the Joschko family, Antonia Joschko, then 16, and Dippenaar were the only survivors of the crash.

Dippenaar, who is standing trial before magistrate Gaynor Poulton, is denying guilt on all of the charges.