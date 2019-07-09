Sudan: El Obeid Protestors Still in Sudan Security Forces Detention

El Obeid — The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, are still holding Omar Ibrahim and Khalil Abdallah, detained in El Rahad more than a week ago.

Ali Ibrahim, spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association in North Kordofan, told Radio Dabanga from El Obeid that military intelligence agents took Ibrahim and Abdallah from their homes in El Rahad before the March of Millions began on June 30. They were transferred to the NISS office in El Obeid on Tuesday.

Spokesman Ibrahim said the authorities in El Obeid filed several complaints against them, including espionage and vandalism.

