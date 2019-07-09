Sudan: Experts Warn Against Consequences of Sudan Economic Deterioration

Sudan — Several experts have warned against the consequences of a continuous economic deterioration in Sudan. The sooner the situation is taken care of, the better.

Economist Dr Mohamed El Nayer said that the Sudanese economy is facing great challenges caused by the former regime. The economic downfall continued the past months because of the lengthy negotiations between the junta and the opposition on a transitional period, he said.

El Nayer stated that the Sudanese suffered from shortages of consumer goods for a long period, while prices of basic commodities, especially medicine, are continuously rising.

He called for more speed in the formation of a Sovereign Council and "a government of technocrats" to stop the economic collapse.

Expenditure

Professor of Economics Babikir El Faki from the University of Khartoum called for economic programmes and policies that prioritise expenditure in the agricultural and industrial sector, while also taking "the essential needs of health and education services" into account.

The Chamber of Commerce reported a 43 per cent decline of exports from Sudan in the first half of this year.

Raw materials

Factory owners complained about shortages of raw materials, which already led to the bankruptcy of a large number of factories. Because of a lack of hard currency since 2012 Sudan has significantly reduced its imports.

Budget

The regime of President Omar Al Bashir, who was ousted in a military coup on April 11, used to spend about 70 per cent of the country's national budget on the army, militias, and the security forces, although it made it look like it was only 14 per cent in the annual budget that was presented to the parliament.

