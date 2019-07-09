Sudan: Opposition Cancels Actions Against the Junta

Sudan — The opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) has cancelled actions aimed at the military junta that were scheduled for this week and has replaced them with activities that support the agreement signed between the junta and the opposition. The new activities include seminars, workshops, meetings, and speeches.

The AFC stated in a statement on Sunday that the new schedule is the preliminary part of a long-term action plan that is in line with the principle of collective leadership.

Singa

Allajabo Kadkar, a leading member of the AFC, said to Radio Dabanga that the resistance committees in various neighbourhoods of Singa, capital of Sennar, organised speeches and workshops to enhance the institutional capacity of the resistance committees. Also, preparatory meetings were held on the march that is planned for coming Saturday to commemorate the massacre at the Khartoum sit-in, then 40 days ago.

Wad Madani

In other places marches against the junta were held. Yesterday, medics in Wad Madani in El Gezira organised a march and held speeches calling for civilian rule, and punishment for those who killed "the martyrs of the revolution".

Mujahid El Rafigi, member of the AFC in Wad Madani, told Radio Dabanga that the march started at the Grand Market and went to the state Ministry of Health. He said it was organised to support "the continuity of the uprising".

People in Wad Madani held vigils in front of the town's teaching hospital and at the Grand Market.

El Hasaheisa

Secondary school students in El Hasaheisa in El Gezira took to the streets on Sunday, demanding free education and the abolition of SDG 700 ($15.55*) fees imposed on the students.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

