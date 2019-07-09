South Africa: E-Tolls Have Failed - Now for the R20 Billion Question - How to Pay the Debt?

analysis

Motorists have crippled the e-toll system simply by refusing to pay. Various incentives and punishments have been used to save it, but the only remaining question is how Sanral's debts will be paid once e-tolls are inevitably scrapped.

In 2015 a panel of experts commissioned by the Gauteng government released a report on the state of e-tolls, which were introduced to cover the costs of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP). It went far beyond the costs of tolls (the poor and middle class were more adversely affected) and analysed e-tolls in relation to the post-apartheid state and the legacy of spatial inequality.

"Elements of the e-tolls policy should be reviewed as a matter of urgency, and, to avoid further protracted conflict, the process must be transparent, deliberative and participatory," read the report.

Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president at the time, led discussions between the provincial and national governments to overcome the impasse between road users who refused to pay and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), which needed to pay its debts for the infrastructure upgrade.

Various tariffs were reduced, somewhat in line with the report's recommendations, but the stalemate remained between road users and Sanral. The national government did...