South Africa: Yes, I'm a Hunter. My Targets Are Duplicity, Lies and Cruelty

analysis

The trophy hunting industry is on the wrong side of history, serves the macabre leisure pursuits of a handful of the wealthy elite and yet, bizarrely, we environment writers are the ones vilified for trying to call it to account.

As every journalist knows, a disaster without a face is just a number. You tell the bigger story through the individual. Exactly a year ago, that face was a beautiful pride male lion named Skye. Last month it was the huge male desert-dwelling elephant named Voortrekker. Four years ago it was the lion, Cecil.

Trophy hunters don't like the animals they shoot having names. It enables the public to identify with them as individuals. And as individuals, they easily become a synecdoche - a lens - through which to assess trophy hunting as a sport.

That makes hunters and their apologists uncomfortable. Rather keep it scientific, clinical. We're just cropping ageing game in a well-regulated sport. It's sustainable and helps local communities. It keeps cows and goats out of the wilderness.

News that questions this version of reality is hotly contested. Each story written by environmental writers like Elise Tempelhoff, Ross Harvey, Ian Michler, Simon Bloch, John Grobler, Louzel Lombard...