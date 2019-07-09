South Africa: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies in Fire in Durban

A 2-year-old girl died in a fire in an informal settlement in Durban on Monday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said there were three children, two boys and the girl, in the structure when the fire broke out at Bonela.

Emergency workers managed to get inside and found the 2-year-old unconscious on the floor with the two boys.

"All three were evacuated. However, upon assessment the young girl was found to have no signs of life and [was] tragically declared deceased on the scene," said Herbst.

The two boys, aged 6 and 7, were treated for severe burns and taken to hospital for further assessment.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by authorities.

Source: News24