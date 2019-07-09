8 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies in Fire in Durban

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenni Evans

A 2-year-old girl died in a fire in an informal settlement in Durban on Monday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said there were three children, two boys and the girl, in the structure when the fire broke out at Bonela.

Emergency workers managed to get inside and found the 2-year-old unconscious on the floor with the two boys.

"All three were evacuated. However, upon assessment the young girl was found to have no signs of life and [was] tragically declared deceased on the scene," said Herbst.

The two boys, aged 6 and 7, were treated for severe burns and taken to hospital for further assessment.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by authorities.

Source: News24

South Africa

DJ Fresh Fired from Metro FM

There was an air of mystery about whether Thato Sikwane, better known as DJ Fresh, would return to South African radio… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.