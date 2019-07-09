Nigeria: Buhari's Next Level Agenda Provides Hope for Children, Youth - Perm Secretary

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Deaconess Grace Isu-Gekpe, has said the Next Level Agenda of the Buhari administration has revived the hope of the Nigerian youth in attaining their full potentials.

Deaconess Gekpe stated this in Abuja yesterday at the Second Edition of 'Rainbow Art: Unlocking Creativity with the theme: A New NIGERIA; the Hope of the Nigerian Child and Youth.'

"As the current administration has begun its journey to take Nigerians to the next level and calibrating a new Nigeria where there is opportunity for all, we believe that there is certainly hope for the Nigerian child and youth," a statement by the ministry quoted the permanent secretary as saying.