8 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Train Fire Damages Two Coaches

By Jenni Evans

Two carriages were damaged when a train caught alight outside Cape Town on Monday night, the City's fire and rescue service has said.

"One carriage was completely destroyed, and one partially damaged by the fire," said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

He added the fire was spotted as the train travelled between Melton Rose and Blackheath at 19:00.

Four fire engines and 19 firefighters rushed to extinguish the fire.

Carelse said no injuries were reported.

This is the latest in a string of train fires that are severely hampering Metrorail's services.

Damages after a fire on Easter Sunday alone was estimated to have cost R33m.

One person, Thobela Xoseni, has been arrested in connection with the Easter fire and his case is underway in court.

Source: News24

South Africa

