Protest action has resulted in the closure of a part of the N2 near Somerset West.

Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said protesters were stoning cars near Lwandle on Monday night. The N2 was closed at Broadlands Avenue and Reunion Road, inbound and outbound.

The police were on the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This comes after a section of the N2 was closed after a lengthy protest near Plettenberg Bay last week.

