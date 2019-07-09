South Africa: NPA Boss Drops Racketeering Charges Against Johan Booysen & Co

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has withdrawn racketeering charges against former Hawks General Johan Booysen and several current and former officers.

A panel comprising advocates Rodney de Kock, Ivy Thenga, Shareen Riley and Elijah Mamabolo reviewed the decisions by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) heads Nomgcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams to prosecute the officers for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the NPA said in statement on Tuesday.

The NPA said a series of other charges, including murder, housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice, would be referred back to the acting Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to decide whether to prosecute the "individuals who may be implicated in those matters".

The charges relate to the actions of unit of the police based in Cato Manor.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Source: News24