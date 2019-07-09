Somalia: Education Stakeholders Meet in Mogadishu to Improve Quality

Education stakeholders gathered on 08 July in Somalia's capital Mogadishu to discuss the progress in the education sector, the challenges and the improving plans.

The workshop also aims to assess the progress made towards the implementation of the Education Sector Strategic Plan 2018 to 2020, that serves as the basis of alignment of donor support to the sector.

The EU also contributes to the Global Partnership for Education which has significant investments in Somalia.

