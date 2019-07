Opposition Movement for Democratic Change deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala has reported at the Harare Central Police Station where he was summoned for questioning in relation to his remarks at a Bikita rally over the weekend where he told party supporters that they will overthrow the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government before the next elections in 2023.

Sikhala was in the company of his lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Obey Shava.

More to follow...