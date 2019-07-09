Malawi: Stylish Independence Day Celebration for Wanderers

Blantyre — A stunning shot by Francisco Madinga ensured that Mighty Be Forward celebrated Malawi's 55 years of independence with a win over their old age rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The upcoming Wanderers forward, who was recently given the number 10 jersey from the team's veteran player Joseph Kamwendo, proved fruitful as his goal, three minutes into the second half, gave Wanderers a 1-0 win over Bullets.

In the friendly game, Bullets used more irregular players including Nickson Nyasulu, Stanley Biliati, Elias Missi, Gift Jana, Henry Kabichi and Ben Manyozo.

The regulars were Fischer Kondowe, Pilirani Zonda, Charles Petro, Ernest Petro and Luke Chima.

Wanderers used most of their key players including Kamwendo, Zicco Mkanda, Francisco Madinga, Simeon Singa, Denis Chembezi Ted Sumani and Peter Katsonga.

Raffick Namwera, Hanky Machira, Bongani Kayipa and William Thole who don't feature in most games, found their place in the first 11.

On the artificial turf, the performance was unimpressive but the atmosphere offered by the Bullets and Wanderers fans gave the real hype of the Blantyre derby, which is the latest episode for this season.

Although they suffered defeat, Bullets dominated the entire first half of the game and made several attempts but failed to find the back of the net after registering three shots on target and seven off target.

Wanderers eased pressure and the wave after wave of attacks from Bullets after Madinga's second half goal proved decisive for Wanderers.

Bullets Head Coach Callisto Pasuwa clarified his decision to use a B team for a Blantyre derby, which is considered the most sought after fixture on domestic scene, saying he wanted to test the performance of irregular players.

"I am not disappointed with the result as you could see; we featured in most of our players who don't frequently play games for Bullets to see the level of their performance.

"I am really happy with how they have played," Pasuwa said.

Wanderers Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira, while celebrating the victory against their rivals, was quick to caution his charges not to be complacent with the result as it was a friendly game.

"The result has given us food for thought against Masters Security on Monday," Mpinganjira said.

The teams pocketed K5 million each from President Arthur Peter Mutharika for their participation in 55th Independence Day anniversary.

Malawi got its independence on July 6, 1964 and this year's celebrations are under the theme "Celebrating Our Freedom with Peace, Unity and Love."