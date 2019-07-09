Malawi: Mutharika Leads Malawians in Independence Prayers

Photo: Abel Ikiloni/Mana

President Peter Mutharika reads a verse from the bible during the Independence prayers in Blantyre.

Blantyre — President Peter Mutharika on Saturday led the nation in independence celebration prayers held in Blantyre under the theme 'Cerebrating our freedom with peace, unity and love'.

The interdenominational prayers which attracted Malawians from all walks of life were spiced up by singing from different choir groups including from the Muslim community.

Mutharika then officially opened the prayer session by reading scripture from Psalms 35 verse 11 to 15 which read "Come, My children, listen to me,; I will teach you the fear of the Lord. Whoever of you loves life and desires to see many good days, keep your tongue from evil and your lips from keeping lies. Turn from evil and do good; speak peace and pursue it. The eyes of the lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their cry".

In his sermon, Apostle Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Family Church said it is everyone's responsibility to ensure peace in the country as we all have one enemy which is the devil.

He then urged the clergy to stand up and preach about peace, unity and love if the country is to progress to greater height.

"Whatever is happening in the country in as far as the demonstrations are concerned is not of God. But for things to be well we need to seek Jesus first for He is the prince of peace so that we can progress together as a nation," said Mbewe.

Sheikh Dinala Chabulika from Muslim Association of Malawi then urged journalists in the country to be professional in their reporting to avoid confusion.

He said "As professional journalists, you should mind the way you report issues of national interest such as the demonstrations. Make sure that you report in such a manner that will not cause confusion or destruction to the nation".