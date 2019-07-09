Zimbabwe: Zim Rugby Has a New Captain

Brendon Mandivenga has been named as the Sables Captain ahead of Zimbabwe's opening match in the Victoria Cup against Zambia at the Machinery Exchange Stadium, Harare Sports Club this weekend.

Zimbabwe and Zambia will match up in the 'Battle of Zambezi' as the first match for both nations in the tournament that features four nations including Kenya and Uganda.

The battle of Zambezi will include ladies match between the Zimbabwe Lady Sables and Zambia Women's national team.

Mandivenga had led the Zimbabwe Rugby Academy in their maiden appearance in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge earlier this year and will extend his leadership duties with the men's national team.

"It is an honour and great responsibility to lead the team and I am glad there is a lot of support on and off the field. We have been working very hard as a team and we look forward to the Zambia match and we will put everything we have into it.

"Zambia is able to cause an upset and they have proven that in Sevens, so we will not drop our guard this Saturday," said Mandivenga.

Meanwhile, St Georges Dragons will have a tall order in breaking Churchill Bulldog's unbeaten streak since the start of the Zimbabwe School Boy rugby season, the two stalwarts will be on the three heavily contested events of the day building up to the Sables versus Zambia match.

The match between Zimbabwe and Zambia will kick-off at 15:00 hrs.

