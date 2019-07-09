Malawi: New Land Law Will Reduce Disputes

Mchinji — Team leader for Land Reforms Implementation Unit (LRIU) in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Davie Chilonga has said the new land law will ease land conflicts among communities.

He said this on Wednesday when the Ministry of Lands sensitized the Area Development Committee (ADC) and Village Development Committees (VDCs), under Traditional Authority (TA) Mavwere in Mchinji on the new land related law which has been piloted in the area.

"There are a lot of, boundary disputes and inheritance issues which will be resolved since once their land parcels are properly registered, everyone will have ownership of land because there will be evidence that such a person owns that particular land," Chilonga said.

The Team Leader said the meeting was organized to inform the committee members that the department would soon deploy land clerk responsible for adjudication, demarcation and registration of land parcels in the area according to the new land related law.

"We have piloted the law in selected districts of Kasungu, Phalombe, Rumphi, Chikwawa, Nsanje and Nkhotakota, the pilot is meant to draw lessons, and in the coming years the law will be rolled out to other districts," he disclosed.

Senior Group Village Headman, Mavwere commended government for the law saying this would reduce quarrels over land in his area.

"As Chiefs, we were more focused on settling disputes among people in our community but with the new land law which include customary land act, this will no longer be a problem for us," he said.

The new land law implementation in Mchinji is funded by World Bank and for the first phase 2,000 families will benefit from TA Mavwere's area.