Malawi: MPS and MDF Are Apolitical - Kadadzera

Blantyre — Malawi Police Service (MPS) has asked people in the country to desist from using public security organs as tools to advance their political wishes by posting unverified information on social media.

National Police Public Relations Officer, James Kadadzera made the remarks on Friday during a joint press briefing with Malawi Defence Force (MDF) in Blantyre aimed at condemning violent acts during the planned nationwide demonstrations.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in the country organised demonstrations in some parts of the country to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down.

The HRDC wants Ansah to resign for alleged electoral irregularities that they say affected results of the May 21 general elections.

However, the demonstrations were marred by violent scenes of looting shops and burning private and public property, especially in the northern region.

The MDF was deployed to compliment the MPS in curbing violence and crime perpetrated by some protestors.

Reading through a statement signed by Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose, Kadadzera said the perceptions by some Malawians that the two organs side with certain political groupings is wrong.

"These perceptions that have the capacity of creating social disorder are wrong and will not be tolerated.

"Both the MPS and MDF are professional security institutions that will always remain apolitical and would not wish to be drawn into commenting on any political issues," he said.

He said though Malawians have the right to demonstrate, there is need to preserve peace, law and order; failing which, the law would take its course.

"MPS is an independent organ of the Executive arm of Government whose primary mandate is to protect people's lives and property in Malawi," he said.

"Therefore, to preserve peace and security; law and order prevailing in the country, we would like to warn all those that continue breaking the law in the name of demonstrations to desist from such acts.

The long arm of the law will catch up with them," Kadadzera said.

He, therefore, assured people in the country that MPS and MDF would remain professional in discharge of their duties.

