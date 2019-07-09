9 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests 35 Kidnappers, Armed Robbers in Nasarawa

By Igbawase Ukumba

Lafia — The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 35 suspected criminals made of kidnappers and armed robbers.

The 35 suspects were yesterday paraded at the headquarters of the Nasarawa State command of the NSCDC, Lafia by the state commandant, Mohammed Fari.

Parading the 35 suspect, Fari, explained that they were arrested within a period of two weeks at various locations in the state.

According to Fari, "last week, we arrested 23 hardened criminals, most of whom were kidnappers and armed robbers. This week we arrested another twelve.

"Fortunately for us, we arrested those that kidnapped Pastor Moses at Akiri area of Awe Local Government Area. They also confirmed to us that they are the gang leaders that have been terrorising the people

of Keana and Awe Local Government Areas axis.

"We also arrested three armed robbers who went to Light House Hotel in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area, and we recovered computers and other belongings they took away from people."

The commandant added that his men also recovered a harmer from the robbers, which he said, they used in breaking saves in the state ministries of lands and health and the Nasarawa Geographical Information System (NAGIS) headquarters in Lafia recently.

