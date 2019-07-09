9 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Offers Cranes Shs3.7 Billion After Afcon Knockout

President Yoweri Museveni rewards Uganda Cranes players.

President Yoweri Museveni has offered Uganda Cranes players and officials a sum of USD 1M (Shs3,697,000,000) as a reward for advancing to the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019.

Mr Museveni announced the cash reward at a dinner he held for the Uganda Cranes players at State House Entebbe on Monday evening to welcome them from the Egyptian Capital, Cairo where the Afcon tournament is taking place.

"I'm very happy that the Cranes went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will organise 1m dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials," he said, adding that: "Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players."

Uganda Cranes dropped out of the tournament after conceding one goal against Senegal.

"Although we didn't win all our fixtures, we made a good effort and achieved some reasonable success. I don't know how Senegal got that goal. I see our players are all fit young people. All they need is more stamina," Mr Museveni said.

He noted the limited budgetary support to sports by government, saying the country is still struggling with basics such as; security, education, health, roads, piped water, electricity and ICT.

The president advised players to prepare well so that they don't live miserable in old age.

Mr Moses Magogo, the President of Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) thanked Mr Museveni for the support he gave to the team. He also said he was proud of the team since they managed to reach the knockout stage.

