Uganda: Desabre - It Was a Very Quick Decision to Join Pyramids FC

Cairo — Until Sunday morning, Sebastien Desabre was undecided about his future. His Belgian agent Joe Kanga and lawyer talked to him and showed him many proposals and chose Pyramids FC because it was a long term project. "I chose them as their project suited my ambitions," Desabre, who parted with Fufa by mutual consent on Saturday told Ugandan journalists after his unveiling at the press conference held at 30th June Stadium, the home of his new club yesterday.

"Pyramids is a good team with good players. It is very important for any coach to work hard and achieve his targets and objectives. I will do my work with humility as I did with Cranes."

He also confirmed that he received offers from Tunisia, Egypt and elsewhere before and during the Afcon. He respected Cranes and could not discuss any proposals until Afcon.

"I had to respect the Cranes and federation. That's why in various press conferences I did not talk about my future," added the 42-year-old coach who said it was a privilege to work with Fufa, thanked president Moses Magogo for giving him the chance and wished Uganda all the best. He also promised to come back to Uganda soon and give a proper farewell to the Ugandans.

"Many federations around Africa are not organised, but Fufa was different. Marketing, technical and media department were incredible and functional. The president (Magogo) and his team have put up a good structure and happy to have worked with them," said coach Desabre.

About Cranes, the tutor said he just followed other coaches before him. "There was one (Williamson) then Micho, Basena (Moses) and then me. It was a project and I am confident another coach will take it further."

"Uganda is blessed with talent in coaching and players. The future is very bright." However, he was cagey on whether he will sign any Uganda players for his new club. But he promised he will recommend them even to other clubs as he has been doing.

Yesterday, was Desabre's first day at work and after the press conference was taken around the stadium by Momdouh Eid, the club CEO flanked by Hossam El-Badry a former Al Ahly player and coach now the Director of Football.

His agent Kanga, under his sports company One Goal PRO also handles other prominent coaches like Herve Renard (Morocco), Alain Giresse (Tunisia), Hugo Broos, who led Cameroon to Africa title in 2017,disclosed that Desabre had signed a contract for two years.

Money game

The Sahel deal did not go through because of the salary reportedly of Shs60m ($16,500) which was peanuts. However there was reportedly a bidding war with Cairo giants Al Ahly, who offered Shs258m ($70,000) per month while the Pyramids offer was around Shs330m ($90,000) per month. The Daily Monitor also understands Fufa will be compensated for the remainder of his contract. He had signed a three-year contract in December 2017.

This is the second club Desabre will coach in Egypt after briefly handling Ismaily before signing up with the Cranes.

Pyramids FC which plays in Egypt's top division, is currently fighting for the title with giants Ahly and Zamalek, this season, was founded in 2008 as Al Assiouty Sport and changed to its current name last year following the takeover by the Chairman of the Saudi Sports Authority Turki Al Sheikh. Desabre will be the fourth coach since July 2018. Others are Alberto Valentim, Ricardo La Volpe, Hossam Hassan and Ramon Diaz.