Liberia: New Life Community Residents, Others, Get Rehabilitated Road

The rehabilitated road connecting New Life, Dour Town and other communities in Margibi District #1.

Hundreds of residents of the New Life Community in Margibi Electoral District #1 over the weekend were left jubilant as one of the main roads in that part of the district was rehabilitated and turned over to them.

The District Representative, Tilberosa S. Tarponweh, rehabilitated the 1.9 kilometers of road for which the residents cheered and gracefully paraded with him in the community, as he expressed gratitude to them for affording him the opportunity to serve them at the legislature.

At the dedicatory ceremony, Tarponweh told the residents that the road project is a means of giving back to the people and attending to their immediate needs.

"As for me, my wish is not to be honored by you for whatever project I undertake in any part of this district, even if it is paid for, as always in the current times by my own little financial resource. Putting you first is my most cherished concern," he said.

From side attractions, it is believed that before the rehabilitation of the road, it was deplorable and sometimes impassable, especially during the rainy season.

The rehabilitated road connects the Doe Estate, owned and formerly occupied by employees of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Dour Town, New Life and several other communities in the part of Margibi County bordering Montserrado Electoral District #4.

Although he preferred not to say how much it cost him to rehabilitate the road, Tarponweh said it is his hope to receive more funding from government's budget for the district and other 'good' sources to undertake more projects that will impact the lives of the people.

The New Life Community's chairman, Andrew B. Roberts, lauded Rep. Tarponweh for the initiative, and pledged to rally the support of his fellow residents to maintain the road.

Rep. Tarponweh (in sun glasses) makes remarks as he prepares to cut the ribbon

"The road will bring relief and enhance free movement of goods and services at all times," Roberts said.

"During the rainy season, we used to take off our shoes and sometimes even roll up our trousers to cross certain parts of this road. It has been very difficult, but thank God that today we can smile, because our lawmaker has rehabilitated this road," he added.

Several other residents, including children, expressed their joy and thanked Rep. Tarponweh for the initiative as they look forward to more undertakings, including the construction of hand pumps to provide safe drinking water.