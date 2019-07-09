Liberia: Pres. Weah Facilitates Coach Vava George's Treatment

President George Weah has favorably responded to news about the illness of former Lone Star player and coach, Vava George, ordering his treatment at the SOS Hospital in Congo Town, Monrovia, an Executive Mansion release has said.

Consequently, Mr. George was on Monday, July 8, 2019 taken to the SOS Hospital, and is now undergoing medical treatment.

According to the release, the President, who is also a former player and technical director of the national team (the Lone Star), is footing Coach George's medical bill.

In March this year, the release said, President Weah provided money to some relatives of the coach to get the former national team coach a passport to be flown to neighboring La Cote d'Ivoire for treatment.

Regrettably, Mr. George's family members did not get to back to the president till last Saturday, July 6. President Weah has indicated that he would underwrite the cost of Coach George's transfer abroad for treatment if the local facilities require it so.

Mimi George, daughter and care-taker of Coach George, thanked the President for "promptly responding to calls by her family to rescue her father."