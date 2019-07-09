Liberia's International Staff Donates to Two Hospitals

Liberians working with the United Nations and other international organizations, under the umbrella, the Association of Liberians in South Sudan (ALISS) have donated assorted and essentials drugs (medicines) and turnover a constructed hand pump to two health centers (hospitals) in the country, as a way of contributing to the building of a resilient heath system. ALISS has about 50 members.

The donation marked the second major contribution from Liberia's international staff to the health system in five years.

The assorted (essential) drugs were donated to the Redemption Hospital in the Borough of New Kru Town, while the newly constructed hand pump was formally turned over to Agape Health Clinic in Duport Road, Paynesville on Friday, July 5, 2019 at their respective facilities.

The total cost of the essential drugs (medicines), as well as the hand pump, is about L$1 million.

Making the donation at the Redemption Hospital, Mr. Chidi Enechuku, the vice president of ALISS and chairman on the 2019 project committee, described the healthcare system as a major challenge and that every possible measure must be put in place to address the situation.

"Our undertaking is an effort to help improve health outcomes for patients and communities as our way of giving back to Liberia," Mr. Enechuku said.

Mr. Enechuku, who is also an IT expert, said ALISS will continue to identify projects that will help strengthen the healthcare system but also mention that his association cannot fulfill all the wants but can provide some of the needs.

"This is a start, not the end and we will help to strengthen the healthcare system, because a sick nation is repulsive," he added.

Mr. John Shakpeh, Nursing Director at the Redemption Hospital expressed thanks and appreciation to ALISS for their timely support and encourage the group to continue undertaking such initiative which is germane in addressing some of the challenges in the health sector."

"This donation of the assorted drugs will be used for the intended purpose."

Agape Health Center's medical doctor, Dr Belleh labeled the construction and presentation of a hand pump at the health facility as a "golden milestone" that will forever be remembered in the history of the clinic.

He also used the occasion to express his gratitude to ALISS and encourage other Liberian professional groups working outside the country to emulate ALISS.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that during the Ebola Outbreak, ALISS contributed US$ 6,000.00 to the Ministry of Health to help fight the against the deadly epidemic disease and also provide 125 school chairs to two public schools in Montserrado and Margibi Counties respectively.